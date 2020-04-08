TAIWAN: Scott C Waring a popular UFO hunter currently operating from Taiwan said that he has spotted several anomalies on NASA images apparently captured from Mars and the moon. The self-proclaimed alien hunter revealed that he has discovered a pyramid-like structure on the Red Planet.

After making the discovery, Waring claimed that these pyramids were made using alien technology. The UFO hunter also added that he has spotted entrances to the pyramid in these images taken by NASA.

Waring claimed that these pyramids are three meters tall, and have a width of five meters from the NASA photos. The conspiracy theorist also assured that this discovery hints at the presence of aliens on the Red Planet in the ancient days.

Both pyramids are close to one another and they both have entrances facing the NASA rover camera, he wrote on his website ET Data Base.

On his several website posts, Waring had alleged that NASA, the United States space agency is well aware of alien existence on Mars, but is intentionally covering up the facts for reasons best known to them.

However, skeptics have always dismissed the discoveries made by Waring. As per these skeptics, most of the discoveries made by Waring are classic cases of pareidolia. It should be noted that pareidolia is a unique capability of the human brain to form recognizable images on unknown patterns. (Inputs from express.co.uk)

