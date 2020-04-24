NEW DELHI: After the government's decision to halt increment hike in dearness allowance for all Central government employees and pensioners, the Congress on Friday called the move "insensitive and inhumane".

The party said instead of "hurting" the middle-class employees and pensioners, the government should shelve bullet train and Central Vista redevelopment projects to save money for the COVID-19 fight in the country.

"It is insensitive and inhumane on the part of the government to cut the DA of central employees, pensioners and jawans who are serving the public while fighting coronavirus, instead of suspending the bullet train project and the Central Vista beautification project of lakhs of crores (of rupees)," Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala has asked government to curtail 30 per cent of its own expenses and shelve the Central Vista redevelopment.

"The government of India, instead of helping people by giving them financial support in this crisis, is hurting them. Instead of curtailing its own wasteful expenditures, the government is cutting the money of the middle class people," he told an online press conference.