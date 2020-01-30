NEW DELHI: YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leader and Lok Sabha member PV Mithun Reddy clearly stated that they were opposed to the controversial National Register For Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR) NPR laws introduced by the Central government.

He said that these laws have increased the feelings of insecurity among the minorities in the country and YSRCP was in favour of the minorities and their welfare. Mithun Reddy said that the information and details being asked in the NPR was different from the past and that these matters should be first discussed in detail in the Parliament.

A day before the start of the Budget Session of the Parliament, the government held an all-party meet on Thursday. The union government, in the meeting, said it was ready to discuss all issues during the session especially in the wake of protests against the implementation of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Most opposition parties raised doubts about both the CAA & NPR at the meeting.

YSRCP leaders including YSRCP Parliamentary Party leader & Rajya Sabha member V Vijayasai Reddy and Mithun Reddy attended the all-party meeting held at the Parliament Library building.

Speaking at a press conference here after the meeting, he said that the YSRCP was opposed to the NRC and the NRP and this was mentioned in the meeting Mithun Reddy said.

MP Vijayasai Reddy also spoke about the demands made by the Party in the meeting, which included the pending funds to be released to the State of Andhra Pradesh.

He also stated that the demand for Special Category Status as mentioned in the AP Reorganisation Act 2014 was reiterated in the meeting.

The other demands rendered before the Central Government included:

-Revenue deficit funds should be released as per the CAG audit.

-Money should be allocated for development of infrastructure in the capital.

-Funding for infrastructure projects including Raj Bhavan, Secretariat, and High Court was also sought.

-Revenue deficit grant of Rs 18,969 Crore that was due to the state were expected to be released.

-Demand for Rs 23,000 Crore for the development of the backward districts .

-To reimburse Rs 3,283 Crore spent by the state government on the Polavaram project.

-They also sought the Central government's approval for the revised estimated cost of the Polavaram Project which was pegged at Rs. 55,548 Crore.

-Under Capital City Development funds, a grant Rs. 47,424 Crore should be released.

-Central Government funding for the Ramayapatnam Port and Kadapa Steel Plant.

-The Centre should promote industrial development and provide tax incentives and concessions for this purpose.

While talking about the resolution to abolish the Legislative Council which was approved by of the Assembly, Vijayasai Reddy said that formalities would be completed and sent to the Union Home Ministry shortly. It would then go to the Ministry of Law and Justice and then to the Union Cabinet for approval. After the Cabinet approval it would then be placed in the Parliament for discussion. Once its approved in both the houses it would be sent to the President of India for his assent, he said.

