May 26, 2020
NEW DELHI: As cases continue to spike in India, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slammed Modi government's strategy of handling the coronavirus spread and cri
May 22, 2020
The near-total shutdown of legislatures in the country, due to COVID-19, has heavily impacted their primary responsibilities of passing laws, approving government expenditure, and supervising...
May 21, 2020
Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President and Nalgonda MP Uttam Kumar Reddy on Thursday made a sensational claim that the coronavirus cases in the state appear to be very less as very few...
May 20, 2020
Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, Adviser (public affairs) to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and YSRCP general secretary on Wednesday said that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has brought about admirable...
May 19, 2020
Taking a dig at the TDP Chief over the water issues faced between the States, he said
May 19, 2020
A day after Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao has called the Centre’s Rs 20 lakh crore economic stimulus package as ‘100 per cent bogus’, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Kishan...
May 15, 2020
NELLORE: Andhra Pradesh Minister for Irrigation Anil Kumar Yadav demanded the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) to spell out its stand on the Pothireddypadu Head Regulator on river Krishna.
May 12, 2020
Hyderabad MP and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President Asaduddin Owaisi said on Tuesday the lockdown imposed country wide to combat the dreaded coronavirus
May 11, 2020
In a reference to the senior TDP leaders, he created a poll with the question...
May 10, 2020
Speaking to the media on Sunday, he slammed the TDP Chief that, even as the situation was improving in Vizag, Chandrababu Naidu was creating new problems...
May 09, 2020
HYDERABAD: Actor-turned-politician, Janasena party chief Pawan Kalyan on Saturday urged all the political parties in Andhra Pradesh not to get into a protest mode over
May 06, 2020
Speaking further KCR was appalled at the Centre’s decision to collect train fares from migrant labourers who wanted to go home
May 05, 2020
YSRCP MLA Ambati Rambabu on Tuesday said that the sale of liquor in the state is in line with the guidelines issued by the central government, asserting that the state government has not violated any...
Apr 27, 2020
Now all eyes have turned to his sister and closest confidant, Kim Yo Jong.
Apr 27, 2020
In a shocking news, Ahmedabad corporator and Congress leader Badruddin Shaikh succumbed to coronavirus illness on Sunday, April 26
Apr 26, 2020
Marking the two decades of the formation of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) party, its president and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) extended his greetings to the people of...
Apr 26, 2020
Apr 26, 2020
CM YS Jagan is said to have discussed the consequences of the lockdown and briefed the Union Home Minister that AP was the first in the country to conduct the highest number of COVID-19 tests for...
Apr 25, 2020
Former Prime Minister and economist Manmohan Singh has slammed the government over freezing of dearness allowance.
Apr 25, 2020
Apr 24, 2020
After the government’s decision to halt increment hike in dearness allowance for all Central government employees and pensioners, the Congress on Friday called the move “insensitive and inhumane”.
Apr 23, 2020
Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday accused the BJP of spreading the virus of communal prejudice and hatred in the country.
Apr 23, 2020
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Andhra Pradesh chief Kanna Lakshminarayana and the state unit leaders have been cautioned by the party’s national leadership against making frivolous accusations
Apr 23, 2020
The YSRCP MP said that YS Jagan is the first chief minister in the country to extend a helping hand to farmers during the current pandemic crisis.
Apr 23, 2020
Editor-in-chief of national media, Republic TV, Arnab Goswami was attacked on his way to home from the studio here on Wednesday night. The physical attack was carried out by Congress goons who...
Apr 22, 2020
In no mood to relent in his onslaught against BJP AP chief Kanna Lakshminarayana, YSRCP MP V Vijaysai Reddy on Wednesday sought to remind the saffron party leader of his challenge to swear by...
Apr 22, 2020
‘’TDP leaders are always in the frontline while making false and baseless allegations without any awareness,’’ he scoffed.
Apr 20, 2020
Congress on Monday accused the BJP of playing politics on the Palghar incident in which three persons were lynched by a violent mob on the suspicion that they were thieves on April 16.
Apr 20, 2020
BJP MP from South Bengaluru Tejasvi Surya landed in soup after an old tweet from 2015 regarding orgasm of women in Arab countries went viral on social media
Apr 18, 2020
YSR Congress Party MP V Vijayasai Reddy fired yet another round of tweet salvos on TDP chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu and his son Nara Lokesh on Saturday.
Apr 18, 2020
The Congress constituted a consultative group with former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh as its chairman, to discuss current concerns and formulate views and policies of the party on important issues.
Apr 18, 2020
Apr 17, 2020
Tweeting further Vijayasai Reddy asked Chandrababu, if he was staying in Hyderabad, could he not help the poor people by taking a police pass..
Apr 16, 2020
“Our testing rate is 199 out of a million. All tests that we have done in last 72 days works out to approximately average of 350 tests per district,” he added.
Apr 16, 2020
Speaking at a press conference held at the YSR Congress Party Headquarters in Tadepalli on Wednesday , he said that it is unfortunate that the TDP has welcomed the High Court order and is criticizing...
Apr 14, 2020
Former MP and senior Telangana Congress leader, V Hanumantha Rao was booked after he allegedly violated lockdown rules enforced in the State on Tuesday.
Apr 13, 2020
After Prime Minister, his cabinet ministers and all MPs had decided to take 30 per cent salary cut for one-year
Apr 13, 2020
Apr 11, 2020
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held video conferencing meeting with the Chief Ministers of all the states, wearing a “cloth mask” on his face, to discuss the novel coronavirus (COVID-19)...
Apr 09, 2020
‘Rajanna’ as Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy was fondly known, worked for the upliftment of the farmers.
Apr 09, 2020
Former MLA from Sirpur Kagaznagar and senior politician Kaveti Sammaiah (68) passed away in his native constituency
Apr 08, 2020
the Indian Newspaper Society on Wednesday has now urged Congress president Sonia Gandhi to withdraw suggestions to the Prime Minister to impose a complete ban on advertisements for two year.
