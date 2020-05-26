‘Where Is Plan B’, Rahul Asks Modi Over COVID-19 May 26, 2020 NEW DELHI: As cases continue to spike in India, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slammed Modi government's strategy of handling the coronavirus spread and cri

Important For Legislatures To Meet During Crisis May 22, 2020 The near-total shutdown of legislatures in the country, due to COVID-19, has heavily impacted their primary responsibilities of passing laws, approving government expenditure, and supervising...

TPCC Chief Accuses Telangana Govt Of Conducting Fewer COVID-19 Cases May 21, 2020 Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President and Nalgonda MP Uttam Kumar Reddy on Thursday made a sensational claim that the coronavirus cases in the state appear to be very less as very few...

One Year Of YS Jagan Rule In AP: Sajjala Asks Partymen to Hoist YSRCP Flags On May 23 May 20, 2020 Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, Adviser (public affairs) to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and YSRCP general secretary on Wednesday said that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has brought about admirable...

Chandrababu Naidu Now Reduced To Life In Exile: YSRCP MP Vijayasai Reddy May 19, 2020 Taking a dig at the TDP Chief over the water issues faced between the States, he said

Kishan Reddy Hits Back At KCR; Questions His Crop Regulation Concept May 19, 2020 A day after Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao has called the Centre’s Rs 20 lakh crore economic stimulus package as ‘100 per cent bogus’, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Kishan...

TDP Should Spell Out Its Stand On ‘Pothireddypadu’: Anil Kumar Yadav May 15, 2020 NELLORE: Andhra Pradesh Minister for Irrigation Anil Kumar Yadav demanded the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) to spell out its stand on the Pothireddypadu Head Regulator on river Krishna.

Nationwide Lockdown Is Unconstitutional, Says Asaduddin Owaisi May 12, 2020 Hyderabad MP and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President Asaduddin Owaisi said on Tuesday the lockdown imposed country wide to combat the dreaded coronavirus

‘Who Is Corona Ratna’?! Vijayasai Reddy’s Twitter Poll on TDP Leaders May 11, 2020 In a reference to the senior TDP leaders, he created a poll with the question...

Chandrababu Gave Permissions For LG Polymers Expansion: YSRCP MLC May 10, 2020 Speaking to the media on Sunday, he slammed the TDP Chief that, even as the situation was improving in Vizag, Chandrababu Naidu was creating new problems...

Vizag Gas Leak: Pawan Kalyan Asks Parties ‘Not To Agitate’ Amid COVID-19 May 09, 2020 HYDERABAD: Actor-turned-politician, Janasena party chief Pawan Kalyan on Saturday urged all the political parties in Andhra Pradesh not to get into a protest mode over

KCR Blasts Centre For Its Fiscal Policy Handling May 06, 2020 Speaking further KCR was appalled at the Centre’s decision to collect train fares from migrant labourers who wanted to go home

Liquor Sale In Accordance With Centre’s Guidelines: Ambati Rambabu May 05, 2020 YSRCP MLA Ambati Rambabu on Tuesday said that the sale of liquor in the state is in line with the guidelines issued by the central government, asserting that the state government has not violated any...

Will Kim Yo Jong Be The First Female Ruler Of North Korea? Apr 27, 2020 Now all eyes have turned to his sister and closest confidant, Kim Yo Jong.

Ahmedabad Congress Corporator Badruddin Shaikh Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Apr 27, 2020 In a shocking news, Ahmedabad corporator and Congress leader Badruddin Shaikh succumbed to coronavirus illness on Sunday, April 26

TRS Turns 20! KCR Appeals For Low-Key ‘Formation Day’ Celebrations Apr 26, 2020 Marking the two decades of the formation of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) party, its president and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) extended his greetings to the people of...

Amit Shah Dials CM YS Jagan To Discuss Lockdown Measures In AP Apr 26, 2020 CM YS Jagan is said to have discussed the consequences of the lockdown and briefed the Union Home Minister that AP was the first in the country to conduct the highest number of COVID-19 tests for...

Ex-PM Manmohan Singh, Congress Slam Centre Over Freezing Of DA Apr 25, 2020 Former Prime Minister and economist Manmohan Singh has slammed the government over freezing of dearness allowance.

Insensitive, Inhumane: Congress on Centre Halting Hike In DA Apr 24, 2020 After the government’s decision to halt increment hike in dearness allowance for all Central government employees and pensioners, the Congress on Friday called the move “insensitive and inhumane”.

CWC Meet On COVID-19: Sonia Gandhi Accuses BJP Of Spreading Communal Virus Apr 23, 2020 Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday accused the BJP of spreading the virus of communal prejudice and hatred in the country.

COVID-19: JP Nadda Cautions Kanna Against Frivolous Charges On AP Govt Apr 23, 2020 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Andhra Pradesh chief Kanna Lakshminarayana and the state unit leaders have been cautioned by the party’s national leadership against making frivolous accusations

Naidu Is Criticising But Nation Is Hailing CM YS Jagan: YSRCP MP Mithun Reddy Apr 23, 2020 The YSRCP MP said that YS Jagan is the first chief minister in the country to extend a helping hand to farmers during the current pandemic crisis.

Watch: Arnab Goswami, His Wife Attacked In Mumbai Apr 23, 2020 Editor-in-chief of national media, Republic TV, Arnab Goswami was attacked on his way to home from the studio here on Wednesday night. The physical attack was carried out by Congress goons who...

Unrelenting Vijaysai Piles More Pressure On Kanna; Reminds Him Of ‘Kanipakam Date’ Apr 22, 2020 In no mood to relent in his onslaught against BJP AP chief Kanna Lakshminarayana, YSRCP MP V Vijaysai Reddy on Wednesday sought to remind the saffron party leader of his challenge to swear by...

Akhila Priya Spreading Falsehood To Please Chandrababu Naidu: Kurnool MLA Apr 22, 2020 ‘’TDP leaders are always in the frontline while making false and baseless allegations without any awareness,’’ he scoffed.

Palghar Mob Lynching: Congress Accuses BJP Of Playing Communal Politics Apr 20, 2020 Congress on Monday accused the BJP of playing politics on the Palghar incident in which three persons were lynched by a violent mob on the suspicion that they were thieves on April 16.

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya’s 2015 Tweet On Arab Women Stokes Fire Apr 20, 2020 BJP MP from South Bengaluru Tejasvi Surya landed in soup after an old tweet from 2015 regarding orgasm of women in Arab countries went viral on social media

Vijayasai’s Barbs On Lokesh: ‘Maa Lokam’ Is Freewheeling During Lockdown Apr 18, 2020 YSR Congress Party MP V Vijayasai Reddy fired yet another round of tweet salvos on TDP chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu and his son Nara Lokesh on Saturday.

Congress Consultative Group To Formulate Views on Key Issues Apr 18, 2020 The Congress constituted a consultative group with former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh as its chairman, to discuss current concerns and formulate views and policies of the party on important issues.

You Should Be Playing With Devansh Instead Of Silly Banter; Vijayasai Taunts Chandrababu Apr 17, 2020 Tweeting further Vijayasai Reddy asked Chandrababu, if he was staying in Hyderabad, could he not help the poor people by taking a police pass..

Lockdown A Pause Button, Govt Must Test Aggressively: Rahul Gandhi Apr 16, 2020 “Our testing rate is 199 out of a million. All tests that we have done in last 72 days works out to approximately average of 350 tests per district,” he added.

AP Govt To Approach Supreme Court On English Education Issue: Minister Apr 16, 2020 Speaking at a press conference held at the YSR Congress Party Headquarters in Tadepalli on Wednesday , he said that it is unfortunate that the TDP has welcomed the High Court order and is criticizing...

Congress Leader Hanumantha Rao Booked For Violation Of Lockdown Rules Apr 14, 2020 Former MP and senior Telangana Congress leader, V Hanumantha Rao was booked after he allegedly violated lockdown rules enforced in the State on Tuesday.

After PM, Now CEC, Other Commissioners To Take 30 Per Cent Pay Cut Apr 13, 2020 After Prime Minister, his cabinet ministers and all MPs had decided to take 30 per cent salary cut for one-year

I Am Available 24/7: Modi To CMs Apr 11, 2020 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held video conferencing meeting with the Chief Ministers of all the states, wearing a “cloth mask” on his face, to discuss the novel coronavirus (COVID-19)...

YSR Padayatra: ‘Rajanna’ Made His Big, Monumental First Step This Day 17 Years Ago! Apr 09, 2020 ‘Rajanna’ as Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy was fondly known, worked for the upliftment of the farmers.

Telangana Statehood Agitator Kaveti Sammaiah Passes Away Apr 09, 2020 Former MLA from Sirpur Kagaznagar and senior politician Kaveti Sammaiah (68) passed away in his native constituency