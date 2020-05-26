Politics

‘Where Is Plan B’, Rahul Asks Modi Over COVID-19

May 26, 2020
NEW DELHI: As cases continue to spike in India, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slammed Modi government's strategy of handling the coronavirus spread and cri
Representational Image

Important For Legislatures To Meet During Crisis

May 22, 2020
The near-total shutdown of legislatures in the country, due to COVID-19, has heavily impacted their primary responsibilities of passing laws, approving government expenditure, and supervising...
TPCC Chief Uttam Kumar Reddy

TPCC Chief Accuses Telangana Govt Of Conducting Fewer COVID-19 Cases

May 21, 2020
Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President and Nalgonda MP Uttam Kumar Reddy on Thursday made a sensational claim that the coronavirus cases in the state appear to be very less as very few...
Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, Adviser (public affairs) to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy

One Year Of YS Jagan Rule In AP: Sajjala Asks Partymen to Hoist YSRCP Flags On May 23

May 20, 2020
Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, Adviser (public affairs) to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and YSRCP general secretary on Wednesday said that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has brought about admirable...
TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu, YSRCP MP Vijayasai Reddy

Chandrababu Naidu Now Reduced To Life In Exile: YSRCP MP Vijayasai Reddy

May 19, 2020
Taking a dig at the TDP Chief over the water issues faced between the States, he said

Kishan Reddy Hits Back At KCR; Questions His Crop Regulation Concept

May 19, 2020
A day after Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao has called the Centre’s Rs 20 lakh crore economic stimulus package as ‘100 per cent bogus’, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Kishan...
AP Minister for Irrigation Anil Kumar Yadav Inset: TDP leader Devineni Uma

TDP Should Spell Out Its Stand On ‘Pothireddypadu’: Anil Kumar Yadav

May 15, 2020
NELLORE: Andhra Pradesh Minister for Irrigation Anil Kumar Yadav demanded the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) to spell out its stand on the Pothireddypadu Head Regulator on river Krishna.
AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi

Nationwide Lockdown Is Unconstitutional, Says Asaduddin Owaisi

May 12, 2020
Hyderabad MP and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President Asaduddin Owaisi said on Tuesday the lockdown imposed country wide to combat the dreaded coronavirus
TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu Inset: YSRCP MP V Vijayasai Reddy

‘Who Is Corona Ratna’?! Vijayasai Reddy’s Twitter Poll on TDP Leaders

May 11, 2020
In a reference to the senior TDP leaders, he created a poll with the question...
YSRCP leader and MLC Shaikh Mohammed Iqbal

Chandrababu Gave Permissions For LG Polymers Expansion: YSRCP MLC

May 10, 2020
Speaking to the media on Sunday, he slammed the TDP Chief that, even as the situation was improving in Vizag, Chandrababu Naidu was creating new problems...
Janasena Chief PawanKalyan

Vizag Gas Leak: Pawan Kalyan Asks Parties ‘Not To Agitate’ Amid COVID-19

May 09, 2020
HYDERABAD: Actor-turned-politician, Janasena party chief Pawan Kalyan on Saturday urged all the political parties in Andhra Pradesh not to get into a protest mode over
CM KCR at the press meet on 05-05-20

KCR Blasts Centre For Its Fiscal Policy Handling   

May 06, 2020
Speaking further KCR was appalled at the Centre’s decision to collect train fares from migrant labourers who wanted to go home
YSRCP MLA Ambati Rambabu

Liquor Sale In Accordance With Centre’s Guidelines: Ambati Rambabu

May 05, 2020
YSRCP MLA Ambati Rambabu on Tuesday said that the sale of liquor in the state is in line with the guidelines issued by the central government, asserting that the state government has not violated any...
File Photo of Kim Yo Jong

Will Kim Yo Jong Be The First Female Ruler Of North Korea?

Apr 27, 2020
Now all eyes have turned to his sister and closest confidant, Kim Yo Jong.
Ahmedabad Congress Corporator Badruddin Shaikh

Ahmedabad Congress Corporator Badruddin Shaikh Passes Away Due To COVID-19

Apr 27, 2020
In a shocking news, Ahmedabad corporator and Congress leader Badruddin Shaikh succumbed to coronavirus illness on Sunday, April 26
TRS Party President K Chandrashekhar Rao

TRS Turns 20! KCR Appeals For Low-Key ‘Formation Day’ Celebrations  

Apr 26, 2020
TRS Party President K Chandrashekhar Rao

TRS 20th Formation Day Celebrations To Be A Low-Key Affair: KCR

Apr 26, 2020
AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Inset: Union Home MInister Amit Shah

Amit Shah Dials CM YS Jagan To Discuss Lockdown Measures In AP

Apr 26, 2020
CM YS Jagan is said to have discussed the consequences of the lockdown and briefed the Union Home Minister that AP was the first in the country to conduct the highest number of COVID-19 tests for...
Manmohan Singh

Ex-PM Manmohan Singh, Congress Slam Centre Over Freezing Of DA

Apr 25, 2020
Manmohan Singh

Ex-PM Manmohan Singh, Congress Slams Centre Over Freezing DA

Apr 25, 2020
Representational Image

Insensitive, Inhumane: Congress on Centre Halting Hike In DA

Apr 24, 2020
After the government’s decision to halt increment hike in dearness allowance for all Central government employees and pensioners, the Congress on Friday called the move “insensitive and inhumane”.
Sonia Gandhi

CWC Meet On COVID-19: Sonia Gandhi Accuses BJP Of Spreading Communal Virus

Apr 23, 2020
Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday accused the BJP of spreading the virus of communal prejudice and hatred in the country.
JP Nadda Cautions Kanna Against Frivolous Charges On AP Govt

COVID-19: JP Nadda Cautions Kanna Against Frivolous Charges On AP Govt

Apr 23, 2020
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Andhra Pradesh chief Kanna Lakshminarayana and the state unit leaders have been cautioned by the party’s national leadership against making frivolous accusations
YSRCP Rajampet MP, PV Mithun Reddy

Naidu Is Criticising But Nation Is Hailing CM YS Jagan: YSRCP MP Mithun Reddy  

Apr 23, 2020
The YSRCP MP said that YS Jagan is the first chief minister in the country to extend a helping hand to farmers during the current pandemic crisis.
Arnab Goswami

Watch: Arnab Goswami, His Wife Attacked In Mumbai 

Apr 23, 2020
Editor-in-chief of national media, Republic TV, Arnab Goswami was attacked on his way to home from the studio here on Wednesday night. The physical attack was carried out by Congress goons who...
File Image of V Vijaysai Reddy and Kanna Lakshminarayana

Unrelenting Vijaysai Piles More Pressure On Kanna; Reminds Him Of ‘Kanipakam Date’  

Apr 22, 2020
In no mood to relent in his onslaught against BJP AP chief Kanna Lakshminarayana, YSRCP MP V Vijaysai Reddy on Wednesday sought to remind the saffron party leader of his challenge to swear by...
Kurnool YSRCP MLA Abdul Hafeez Khan

Akhila Priya Spreading Falsehood To Please Chandrababu Naidu: Kurnool MLA

Apr 22, 2020
‘’TDP leaders are always in the frontline while making false and baseless allegations without any awareness,’’ he scoffed. 
Representational Image

Palghar Mob Lynching: Congress Accuses BJP Of Playing Communal Politics

Apr 20, 2020
Congress on Monday accused the BJP of playing politics on the Palghar incident in which three persons were lynched by a violent mob on the suspicion that they were thieves on April 16.
Tejasvi Surya

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya’s 2015 Tweet On Arab Women Stokes Fire

Apr 20, 2020
BJP MP from South Bengaluru Tejasvi Surya landed in soup after an old tweet from 2015 regarding orgasm of women in Arab countries went viral on social media
Nara Lokesh freewheeling on a bike with his son Devansh on in tow on a skateboard and roaming the streets

Vijayasai’s Barbs On Lokesh: ‘Maa Lokam’ Is Freewheeling During Lockdown

Apr 18, 2020
YSR Congress Party MP V Vijayasai Reddy fired yet another round of tweet salvos on TDP chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu and his son Nara Lokesh on Saturday.
Manmohan Singh

Congress Consultative Group To Formulate Views on Key Issues

Apr 18, 2020
Manmohan Singh

Congress’ Consultative Group To Formulate Views on Key Issues

Apr 18, 2020
YSRCP MP V Vijayasai Reddy Inset: N Chandrababu Naidu

You Should Be Playing With Devansh Instead Of Silly Banter; Vijayasai Taunts Chandrababu

Apr 17, 2020
Tweeting further Vijayasai Reddy asked Chandrababu, if he was staying in Hyderabad, could he not help the poor people by taking a police pass..
Rahul Gandhi

Lockdown A Pause Button, Govt Must Test Aggressively: Rahul Gandhi

Apr 16, 2020
“Our testing rate is 199 out of a million. All tests that we have done in last 72 days works out to approximately average of 350 tests per district,” he added.
AP State Education Minister Dr Adimulapu Suresh

AP Govt To Approach Supreme Court On English Education Issue: Minister

Apr 16, 2020
Speaking at a press conference held at the YSR Congress Party Headquarters in Tadepalli on Wednesday , he said that it is unfortunate that the TDP has welcomed the High Court order and is criticizing...
Congress Leader Hanumantha Rao Booked For Violation Of Lockdown Rules

Congress Leader Hanumantha Rao Booked For Violation Of Lockdown Rules

Apr 14, 2020
Former MP and senior Telangana Congress leader, V Hanumantha Rao was booked after he allegedly violated lockdown rules enforced in the State on Tuesday.
Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora

After PM, Now CEC, Other Commissioners To Take 30 Per Cent Pay Cut

Apr 13, 2020
Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora

Now, Election Commissioners To Take 30% Pay Cut

Apr 13, 2020
PM Modi with meeting with the Cheif Ministers

I Am Available 24/7: Modi To CMs

Apr 11, 2020
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held video conferencing meeting with the Chief Ministers of all the states, wearing a “cloth mask” on his face, to discuss the novel coronavirus (COVID-19)...
File Pic: Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy during the Padayatra

YSR Padayatra: ‘Rajanna’ Made His Big, Monumental First Step This Day 17 Years Ago!

Apr 09, 2020
‘Rajanna’ as Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy was fondly known, worked for the upliftment of the farmers.
Kaveti Sammaiah

Telangana Statehood Agitator Kaveti Sammaiah Passes Away

Apr 09, 2020
Former MLA from Sirpur Kagaznagar and senior politician Kaveti Sammaiah (68) passed away in his native constituency
Sonia Gandhi

After NBA, Indian Newspaper Society Criticises Sonia’s Suggestion On Ad Ban

Apr 08, 2020
the Indian Newspaper Society on Wednesday has now urged Congress president Sonia Gandhi to withdraw suggestions to the Prime Minister to impose a complete ban on advertisements for two year.
