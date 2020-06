May 26, 2020

HYDERABAD: Domestic flight operations resumed in Andhra Pradesh as the first Spicejet plane from Bengaluru landed at Vijayawada airport early Tuesday with 79 passengers. Airport Director G Madhusudhana Rao said the aircraft returned to Bengaluru at 7.40 AM carrying 68 passengers. The airport also received an Indigo flight from Bengaluru with 48 passengers and departed with 50 travellers, a news agency reported.