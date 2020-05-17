HYDERABAD: India's ace tennis star Sania Mirza is enjoying her lockdown period and how. Her photos amid the lockdown with her son Izhaan has delighted the internet.
Now, she has put up yet another picture and fans can't stop drooling. On Sunday, Sania took to Instagram and shared a picture of her all dressed up, saying that she was now ready to go to her drawing room. "Phew .. finally all ready to go out to my drawing room," Sania Mirza captioned the post with a laughing emoji.
The ace tennis player, much like other sportspersons across the world, is spending time at home amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Her fans left heart-warming comments for their favourite player. "Amazing look," said one, while another commented, "Looking great mam". "U have added more brightness to red now!! @mirzasaniar ma'am," a user said.
Sania Mirza has won six Grand Slam titles in her career. She is married to Shoaib Malik and Izhaan Mirza Malik is their first child together.
Amid the lockdown, Sania has been keeping her fans happy posting pictures with her son. Sania had posted a photo with Izzy (as she calls her son), both in nightsuits cuddled up in bed which had over 2.2 lakh likes on Instagram. “We woke up like this - wouldn’t have it any other way,” Mirza captioned her picture.
