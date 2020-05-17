HYDERABAD: India's ace tennis star Sania Mirza is enjoying her lockdown period and how. Her photos amid the lockdown with her son Izhaan has delighted the internet.

Now, she has put up yet another picture and fans can't stop drooling. On Sunday, Sania took to Instagram and shared a picture of her all dressed up, saying that she was now ready to go to her drawing room. "Phew .. finally all ready to go out to my drawing room," Sania Mirza captioned the post with a laughing emoji.

The ace tennis player, much like other sportspersons across the world, is spending time at home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Her fans left heart-warming comments for their favourite player. "Amazing look," said one, while another commented, "Looking great mam". "U have added more brightness to red now!! @mirzasaniar ma'am," a user said.