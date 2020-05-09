Amid the gloomy times of COVID-19 pandemic and the nationwide lockdown, a heart-warming picture by tennis star Sania Mirza with her son Izhaan is an instant moodlifter.

Mirza and Izzy (as she calls her son), both in nightsuits cuddled up in bed is just the picture that can lift your spirits. Little Izhaan has a huge smile on his face that can brighten anyone’s day.

“We woke up like this - wouldn’t have it any other way,” Mirza captioned her picture. The picture has 1.5 lakh likes and over 568 comments.