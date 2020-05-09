Amid the gloomy times of COVID-19 pandemic and the nationwide lockdown, a heart-warming picture by tennis star Sania Mirza with her son Izhaan is an instant moodlifter.
Mirza and Izzy (as she calls her son), both in nightsuits cuddled up in bed is just the picture that can lift your spirits. Little Izhaan has a huge smile on his face that can brighten anyone’s day.
“We woke up like this - wouldn’t have it any other way,” Mirza captioned her picture. The picture has 1.5 lakh likes and over 568 comments.
“So cute,” comments an individual.
“Like mom like son,” adds another. “You are super mom… always inspire me,” posts a third.
Sania Mirza had earlier too instagrammed a picture of herself with son Izhaan from a tennis court and the internet was delighted to see it. During the Fed Cup in Dubai on March 8, Sania, it appears, stopped for a break and spent time with Izhaan in the tennis court.
"My life in a picture," Sania said in the caption of her post, and added that she wouldn't "have it any other way."
Izhaan, adorable as ever, was dressed in a jacket and denims with sneakers while Sania was in a tennis jersey, and held her racket.
"This is right before we played the tie against Indonesia to make the world group play offs for the first time @fedcuptennis," Sania said in her caption, adding that Izhaan "inspires me the most to do what I do and be the best I can be."
Sania Mirza, an acclaimed tennis player, has won six Grand Slam titles in her career. She is married to Shoaib Malik and Izhaan Mirza Malik is their first child together.
Also Read | Sania Mirza Reaction To ‘Joru Ka Ghulaam’ Tweet