Rio De Janeiro: Neymar revealed that he will not be travelling to Brazil for the carnival season after receiving criticism for attending in previous years while injured.

"It is with immense joy that I won't be going to carnival in 2020," the Paris Saint-Germain forward said in a video on Instagram.

"This is good, no controversy this time."

The world's most expensive player returned to his home nation for the world-famous carnival festivities in 2018 and 2019 after picking up foot injuries but was seen partying and dancing on both occasions.

He stays in France this year after being rested for four matches ahead of Tuesday's 2-1 Champions League defeat at Borussia Dortmund, in which the 28-year-old scored the Ligue 1 leaders' only goal.

After the loss Neymar expressed his disappointment at being left out of those matches following a rib injury picked up against Montpellier at the start of the month, with PSG coach Thomas Tuchel later admitting that his star man "lacked rhythm".

