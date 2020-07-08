Tributes Pour In For YS Rajashekar Reddy On His Birth Anniversary

Jul 08, 2020, 08:13 IST

Rich tributes were paid to the former Chief Minister YS Rajashekara Reddy on his birth anniversary (July 8th). Several leaders and people are remembering the great leader Dr. YSR on his birth anniversary. Some of the people took to their Twitter to wish the late YSR. Dr. YS Rajashekara Reddy, a legendary politician, and had won the hearts of the people through his welfare measures and developmental activities. The 'People's Leader' started many schemes like Fee Reimbursement, Farm Loan Waiver, Jalayagnam, Aarogyasri, etc. Here are some of the tweets from Twitter. The #YSRForever is trending on Twitter.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy wrote on his micro-blogging site as, "Today is 71st birthday of YS Rajashekara Reddy. He will stay forever in the hearts of the people in the form of Aarogyasri, 104, 108 services, Fee reimbursement, Free Electricity, Jalayagnam." CM YS Jagan expressed happiness over YSR's birthday being celebrated as Farmer's Day across the state. Here is the tweet made by YS Jagan.

A user on the Twitter wrote "YSR it is not a name it is a emotion of Millions of Hearts This song remember forever YSR." Another twitterati shared his experience that how Aarogyasri has helped him.

