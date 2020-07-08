Rich tributes were paid to the former Chief Minister YS Rajashekara Reddy on his birth anniversary (July 8th). Several leaders and people are remembering the great leader Dr. YSR on his birth anniversary. Some of the people took to their Twitter to wish the late YSR. Dr. YS Rajashekara Reddy, a legendary politician, and had won the hearts of the people through his welfare measures and developmental activities. The 'People's Leader' started many schemes like Fee Reimbursement, Farm Loan Waiver, Jalayagnam, Aarogyasri, etc. Here are some of the tweets from Twitter. The #YSRForever is trending on Twitter.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy wrote on his micro-blogging site as, "Today is 71st birthday of YS Rajashekara Reddy. He will stay forever in the hearts of the people in the form of Aarogyasri, 104, 108 services, Fee reimbursement, Free Electricity, Jalayagnam." CM YS Jagan expressed happiness over YSR's birthday being celebrated as Farmer's Day across the state. Here is the tweet made by YS Jagan.

నాన్న గారి 71వ జయంతి నేడు. ఆయన మరణం లేని మహానేత. ఆరోగ్య శ్రీ, 104, 108 సేవలు, ఫీజు రీయింబర్స్ మెంట్, రైతులకు ఉచిత విద్యుత్, జలయజ్ఞం ఇలా ఎన్నో పథకాల రూపంలో ఆయన ఎప్పటికీ చిరంజీవే. రైతుపక్షపాతి అయిన మహానేత జయంతిని రైతుదినోత్సవంగా జరుపుకోవడం చాలా ఆనందంగా ఉంది#YSRForever #YSRLivesOn — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) July 8, 2020

A user on the Twitter wrote "YSR it is not a name it is a emotion of Millions of Hearts This song remember forever YSR." Another twitterati shared his experience that how Aarogyasri has helped him.

Remembering our great leader Sri Y.S. Rajashekar Reddy gaaru on his Birth anniversary.💐

Happy Birthday sir.

You will always lives in our hearts.#LegendYSRJayanti#YSRForever pic.twitter.com/EMExdM62vu — 💞keerthy-Reddee (@_Keerthy_Ram_) July 8, 2020

YSR it is not a name it is a emotion of Millions of Hearts 🙂🙂🙂

This song remember forever YSR 🤗#JoharYSR#YSRForever#LegendYSRJayanthi pic.twitter.com/zPKAbd3Upq — Aravind Reddy (@Aravind4054) July 8, 2020

A man who introduced schemes like arogyasree , fees reimbursement , 108, 104 #LegendYSRJayanti #YSRForever pic.twitter.com/PT2Wj9gRjD — Akash (@Akash51858592) July 8, 2020

Arogyasree is one of the strongest reasons why Dr.YSR is remembered and people love him so much. This was shot in 2018 and post 2019 results Arogyasree has been revived serving people again.#YSRForever #YSRLivesOn #LegendYSRJayanthi pic.twitter.com/50ByEUEho9 — Brahma (@BrahmaUbaach) July 8, 2020