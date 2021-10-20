Using Abusive Language Against CM Who Is A Constitutional Authority Is Not Acceptable: AP DGP | VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh DGP D Gautam Sawang on Wednesday stated that using abusive and vulgar language against the Chief Minister who is a Constitutional Authority of the State is not acceptable.

Addressing media persons at Police Headquarters in Mangalagiri, the DGP spoke about the Police Commemoration Day which will be held on 21st October as a mark of respect to brave police martyrs, who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty. The DGP said that the sacrifices of the policemen who lost their lives in the line of duty should not be forgotten especially during the COVID pandemic. The police will be available to the public at any critical time. As part of this, Police will hold a flag day tomorrow, he stated.

Taking a stern note, Gautam Sawang said the language used by the TDP leader K Pattabhi was highly objectionable and it was not right to abuse people who hold positions as a constitutional authority. One cannot abuse the Prime Minister, the President, or Elected representatives. Sitting in a party office and talking so badly about the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister is not correct. No one in society would accept such abusive language. The language spoken by Pattabhi had never been heard before and to repeatedly use the offensive word again and again was appalling. The DGP said that political parties should be responsible. The remarks made by Pattabhi yesterday crossed all boundaries. We will fully investigate Pattabhi's comments. Let’s take a look at the comments made over the past few days. Any conspiracy behind this will be exposed in the investigation, he said.

The DGP also clarified that he had attended the call supposedly made by the Opposition leader. "I got a call on my WhatsApp at 5.03 pm yesterday. I was in the parade grounds and I couldn’t hear the person due to the sound of the band and I said that I would call back later, " he said. The DGP also clarified that the SP also had responded immediately when he was called putting an end to the false claims of the Opposition that they had not responded.

Talking about the heroin drug bust in Gujarat, the DGP said the baseless allegations attributed to the State were incorrect. The drug bust had nothing to with Vijayawada, however, some people are making allegations intentionally. AP has nothing to do with drugs found in Gujarat. Not a single gram came to Vijayawada, he clarified and this was confirmed time again by the NIA and the central investigation agencies.

