Flight Services From Visakhapatnam to Increase

VISAKHAPATNAM: Andhra Pradesh IT and Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath attended the Air Travellers’ Association and Tourism Department tourism mega meet hereon Sunday. Speaking during the event the Minister said that he was hopeful that investments would come to the State during the Davos conference which he is slated to attend.

While there are eighteen items of importance were going to be discussed during the Davos event, AP will be laying proposals for ten of them. Special attention was being paid to agriculture, tourism, education, medicine, and economics. We will develop the IT sector with a new theme termed 'Beach IT'. The seeds for the IT sector in Visakhapatnam were first laid by the late Dr. YS Rajasekhara Reddy. Now, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is making further strides in the sector and developing it further. He added that the Beach IT slogan will be beneficial for Visakhapatnam.

Speaking further, the Minister informed that 18 lakh passengers were travelling from Vizag. He said that the Visakhapatnam Airport has grown from a stage where four flights were being plied and now around 64 flights were operated.

He also informed that flights to Malaysia, Singapore, and Bangkok were being revived. From the month of July flights to Colombo would also be launched from Visakhapatnam, the Minister added.

