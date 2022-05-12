AMARAVATI: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials to expedite repair works of the roads across the State and set up a photo gallery by taking pictures of the roads before and after.

During a review meeting on roads here on Wednesday, the Chief Minister said that like never before by any government, road repairs are taken up in a planned manner, where almost Rs 2500 crore is being spent for developing R&B roads and Rs 1072.92 crore on restoring roads in Panchayatraj Department.

He said that opposition parties are trying to mislead people and advised the authorities to create awareness among the public on how much both governments had spent on road repairs. Also, he told them to take pictures of the roads before and after executing repairs in line with Nadu-Nedu programme.

Further, the Chief Minister emphasized completing pending bridges, approach roads, and RoBs on a war-footing and making them ready by next year. He instructed the authorities to maintain quality in the construction of roads duly following the stipulated guidelines and prescribed standards. The officials were told to focus on finding a permanent solution to those bridges and culverts that were damaged during Nivar Cyclone in the combined YSR Kadapa, Chittoor, and Nellore districts.

Meanwhile, the officials explained that Rs 2500 crore is being spent for repairing 7804 km stretch of R&B roads, of the total 1168 works 522 works were already completed and the rest will be ready by monsoon. Under NIDA-1, 233 roads and bridges are being built at Rs 2479 crore, where the first phase works will be completed by August and 33 RoB works under NIDA-2 will be taken up from December. Besides these, 38 new RoBs are being constructed at Rs 2662 crore and for repairing the damaged bridges due to the Nivar Cyclone, Rs 915 crore is being spent.

The authorities informed that works under NDB phase-1 will be started by the end of May, where 1244 km roads will be developed at an expenditure of Rs 3014 crore. Similarly, under NDB phase-2, 1268 km of roads are to be developed at a cost of Rs 3386 crore, which will be taking off from December 2022. For National Highways, a total of 99 works are underway, where a 3079.94 km stretch is being expanded by 10 meters at a cost of Rs 30,000 crore.

In addition to these, another six projects at a cost of Rs 15,875 crore are taken up for improving the State connectivity which includes the developing Bangalore-Chennai, Chittoor-Chennai, Raipur-Visakhapatnam, Solapur-Kurnool, Hyderabad-Visakhapatnam, Nagpur-Vijayawada roads. The officials stated that the DPRs are ready for the construction of seven more national highways in the State which will cost about Rs 41,654 crore.

They said that the government is also repairing Panchayat Raj roads with Rs 1072.92 crore covering a stretch of 3,705 km from 2019 to 2022 by spending Rs 2131 crore. Apart from this, the government has spent Rs 308 crore on 444 km of BT approach roads.

Deputy Chief Minister (Panchayati Raj, Rural Development) Budi Muthyalanayudu, R&B Minister Dadishetti Ramalingeswara Rao (Raja), Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma, Principal Secretary of Transport MT Krishnababu, and other senior officials were present.

