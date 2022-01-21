Amaravati: Members of Arya Vysya Sangam have met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the Secretariat here on Friday and thanked him for banning Chintamani drama.

Minister for Endowments Velampally Srinivasa Rao, AP Arya Vysya Mahasabha President Mukkala Dwarakanath, Arya Vysya Welfare Development Corporation Chairman Kuppam Prasad, RTI Commissioner Repala Srinivasa Rao were among those who met the Chief Minister.

The Andhra Pradesh government on Monday issued orders banning the performance of the Chintamani drama in the state. AP Special Chief Secretary, Dept of Culture, Tourism & Youth, Rajat Bhargava issued GO No.7 banning the Chintamani drama. AP Aryavaishya Sangam members expressed happiness over the order as a particular character shows them in poor light.

Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao said in a statement that the state government had issued orders following the Aryavaishyas' request to ban the Chintamani Padya Natakam’, which was seen as degrading to Arya Vaishyas.

