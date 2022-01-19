AP Govt Revises RT PCR Rates, Check How Much Covid Test Costs

AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh government on Tuesday issued orders revising the RTPCR rates of COVID diagnostic tests in the state. The RT PCR tests have now been priced at Rs 350 in ICMR accredited National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) private labs. At present, the state government charges Rs 475 for a sample test and Rs 499 for NABL labs.

District Medical Officers have been instructed to constantly monitor the tests to ensure that they are being conducted at the revised rates. Hospitals diagnostic centres and labs are required to display the revised rates.

COVID cases shot up to 36,108 in the State after 6,996 fresh cases of Covid-19 were reported on Tuesday, the highest in a day after a gap of seven months. The state reported 1,066 recoveries and four deaths in 24 hours ending 9 am on Tuesday, the latest bulletin said.

