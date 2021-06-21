AMARAVATI: The State government has eased curfew timings in Andhra Pradesh from today. Orders to this effect were released on Sunday extending curfew relaxation time from 6 am to 6 pm in all districts except East Godavari. It clarified that it will be in force from Monday to the 30th of this month.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a COVID review meeting on June 18th and decided to relax the curfew from 6 AM to 6 PM after June 20 in all districts barring East Godavari where the existing timings will continue.

It was decided that shops and business establishments should close by 5 pm and the curfew should be implemented strictly from 6 pm to 6 am in all other 12 districts

The relaxation timings in the East Godavari district would remain the same from 6 AM to 2 PM due to the high positivity rate.

The government has clearly stated that any violation of curfew rules is punishable under the Disaster Management Act. District Collectors, SPs, and Commissioners were directed to strictly enforce these orders. Government offices, on the other hand, have decided to implement regular timings and make changes so that all employees come to the offices. The working hours for the government employees in the state are 9.30 am to 5 pm with lockdown relaxations. CS Adityanath has issued orders stating that the working hours for government employees in East Godavari district are from 8.30 am to 1 pm.

