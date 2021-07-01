AP Cabinet Approves Construction of TIDCO Houses

AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh State cabinet headed by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday has taken several key decisions, which include approving the new Information Technology (IT) policy for 2021-24 SIPB proposals and also related to the housing projects in the State. Briefing media after the cabinet meeting, Information and Public Relations Minister Perni Venkatramaiah said that the cabinet approved the construction of 2,62,216 houses by TIDCO. Also, it has approved a bank loan guarantee of Rs. 5,990 crore for the construction of the infrastructure.

In regard to housing, the cabinet approves a non-profit, affordable housing scheme for middle-class people in towns and cities by constructing Jagananna Smart Townships. The government has given three options to choose from plots of 150, 200 and 240 square yards.

The month of June started with the inauguration of the first phase construction works of YSR Jagananna Colonies across the state, fulfilling the most awaited dream of owning a house by thousands of families. In Phase-1, nearly 15,60,227 houses will be constructed by June 2022 at Rs 28,084 crore and 12.70 lakh houses in phase -2 will be constructed by 2023.

