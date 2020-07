July 07, 2020

TIRUPATI: YSRCP MLA Roja flagged off 108, 104 ambulance service vehicles near late Dr. YS Rajasekhara Reddy statue at Puthuru Punnami circle in Nagari on Tuesday. Roja, herself drove a 108 ambulance vehicle. The function witnessed a large number of party workers' participation. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on July 1 launched 1,088 ambulances equipped with modern life support systems to provide advanced healthcare services.