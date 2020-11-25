MELBOURNE: Dr Gaurav Sharma, one of the youngest and newly elected MPs in New Zealand, on Wednesday took oath in Sanskrit in the country's Parliament.

Sharma, 33, hailing from Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur, was recently elected as the Member of Parliament from the Labour Party for Hamilton West in New Zealand.

India's High Commissioner to New Zealand and Samoa, Muktesh Pardeshi said on Twitter that Sharma took oath first in “New Zealand's indigenous Maori language, followed by India's classical language - Sanskrit, showing deep respect for cultural traditions of both India and New Zealand.”

Dr Sharma, who did his MBBS from Auckland and MBA from Washington, is working as a General Practitioner (GP) in Nawton, Hamilton. He has previously been involved in public health, policy, medicine and consulting in New Zealand, Spain, the US, Nepal, Vietnam, Mongolia, Switzerland and India.