US Elections 2020: Former vice president and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has maintained his lead mid-way through the counting of votes, as Republican incumbent Donald Trump also seems to be catching up.

At 11.30 am IST, Biden had 224 votes against Trump’s 212, according to The Associated Press (AP). A candidate needs 270 electoral votes to win the presidency.

I will be making a statement tonight. A big WIN! Trump tweeted a while ago

Check tweet here:

I will be making a statement tonight. A big WIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2020

While Joe Biden said that,'' We feel good about where we are. We believe we are on track to win this election''.

Check the tweet here:

We feel good about where we are. We believe we are on track to win this election. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 4, 2020

US President Donald Trump, seeking re-election, accused the Biden campaign of “trying to steal the election”, and said he too would make a statement shortly. Twitter flagged his post, saying it could be disputed or misleading.

Both Trump and Biden have made expected gains in smaller states. All eyes are on the key battleground states of Arizona, Iowa, Georgia, Florida, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas and Wisconsin, results of which are crucial for both contenders. (Source AP)

