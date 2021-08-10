US Congress Hails Telugu Violinist Padma Shri Avasarala Kanyakumari's Achievements

WASHINGTON: The House of Representatives hailed Telugu violinist Padma Shri Avasarala Kanyakumari's achievements recently. Indian American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi from Illionois, stated that Avasarala Kanyakumari is a wonderful musical ambassador, who shared the beauty of the Carnatic tradition with music lovers all over the world. He made these remarks in the House of Representatives where Raja said that he was especially moved by a recent rendition of the star-spangled banner on this fourth of July, performed by Kanyakumari and her student disciples

“Kanyakumari is revered for her commitment to cultivating the next generation of Carnatic musicians. She offers her services without charge, as her way of paying it forward and honouring the contributions made by her teachers to developing her talents,” he said.

The Indian government recognised her talent and contributions to Indian music and culture with the Padma Shri Award in 2015. The following year, Kanyakumari was honoured with the Kalaimamani Award from the state of Tamil Nadu, and the prestigious Sangita Kalanidhi Award from the Madras Music Academy. “Madam Speaker, I want to recognise the contributions of maestro, guru, and composer Avasarala Kanyakumari to Indian music and culture, and the gift of her talent to the millions of devotees of the Carnatic musical tradition,” Krishnamoorthi said.

