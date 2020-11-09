NEW DELHI: Assistant Superintendent of Police Doreen Mazuba Malambo from Zambia who won the 2020 United Nations Woman Police Officer of the Year Award shared in a recent interview that Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police Gautam Sawang was an inspiration and role model for her.

Doreen Mazuba Malambo is currently serving with UNMISS as the UNPOL Gender Adviser. Melambo while speaking to Amitabh P Revi , an Associate Editor of an international media channel called the 'StratNews Global' in a video interview, heaped praises on the DGP and expressed gratitude to him.

Doreen said that ,''I am very happy to have been elected the best female police officer in the UN this year and my inspiration was DGP Gautam Sawang, an ideal IPS officer from India. ''Thank You, Gautam Sawang, you should be part of this celebration since you nurtured me professionally in Liberia," she said. Melambo also said that Sawang had guided and helped her to become an effective officer. ''I hope he will watch this video, ”Melambo said in the interview.

“I’m overwhelmed and honoured by the recognition given to me by the United Nations. But the true reward for me as a peacekeeper, as a police officer and as a woman is the opportunity to serve a cause that transcends all boundaries – sustainable peace for all, including the marginalized, the displaced and the disabled,” she said earlier. Doreen began her journey in the UN Police Department in 2008 in Liberia.It was here that she met Gautam Sawang who served as Commissioner of Police for the UN Mission in Liberia from 2008 and to 2012.

The Andhra Pradesh police also congratulated Malambo on her achievement from their Twitter handle.

“So proud to see Asst. Superintendent @MalamboDoreen win the @UNPOL Woman Police Officer of the year 2020. Hearty congratulations & all the best for your future endeavours,” the Andhra Pradesh Police tweeted.