Total Lunar Eclipse 2022 Date, Time in Different Cities

The 2022 lunar eclipse, or Chandra Grahan, will take place on November 8, 2022. This will be a total lunar eclipse and the last lunar eclipse of 2022. A lunar eclipse, also known as a Chandra Grahan, happens when the Sun, Earth, and Moon coincide so that the Moon passes into Earth's shadow.

The Moon is in the Umbra, the darkest area of Earth's shadow. When this happens, the Moon will turn a reddish colour. Sutak is the period before a solar or lunar eclipse. The Sutak Kaal usually begins 9 hours before the Chandra Grahan begins. Hindus consider Sutak unlucky.

Hindus also consider Sutak to be an unlucky month. It is normally advised to stay indoors and avoid doing anything new or beginning any new work during the eclipse.

Chandra Grahan 2022 Sutak Timings In India





Chandra Grahan Sutak will start at 9:21 AM. The Sutak will end at 6:18 PM.

Sutak time for kids, old and sick people will begin at 2:48 PM AND will end at 6:18 PM.

Lunar Eclipse 2022, Chandra Grahan Visible In India - Cities



Only the eastern areas of India will witness a total moon eclipse. A total lunar eclipse will be visible in Kolkata, Siliguri, Patna, Ranchi, and Guwahati.

The total lunar eclipse will also be seen in Kathmandu, Tokyo, Manila, Beijing, Sydney, Jakarta, Melbourne, San Francisco, Washington DC, New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Mexico City.