Tollywood Actress And Entrepreneur Jo Sharma Wins Global Woman Leadership Award 2021

US-based Tollywood actress and entrepreneur, Jo Sharma received two awards as a part of International Women's Day global celebrations.

She received the Woman of the Year Award 2021 at the Miss India event, organized by My dream TV USA, where she was also invited to crown the beauty pageant winners. Incidentally, Jo Sharma won the title of Miss USA (India) International Beauty Talent in 2019.

She also received the Global Women's Leadership Award 2021 from Grace Ladies Global Organization - Singapore.

An upcoming film artist, Jo Sharma is getting ready for a couple of Bollywood and Tollywood movie projects for which the shootings have been scheduled in India.

A software engineer by profession Jyothsna Sharma entered the modelling scene and is passionate about art and theatre. Born and raised in Hyderabad, her family relocated to the US a few years ago. A multi-talented, she is also a trained classical dancer, a choreographer, an entrepreneur, and a philanthropist, and also writes and directs plays. She made her debut in the Tollywood industry with the Telugu movie Butterflies(2018).