Telangana American Telugu Association (TTA) announced the new Executive Committee & Board of Directors for the Year 2021-2022, the new leadership effective from January 17th, 2021 with the election of Dr. Mohan Reddy Patalolla as President and Vamshi Reddy as President Elect.

The other committee members include:Suresh Venkannagari as Executive Vice President,

Srinivasa Manapragada as General Secretary,

KavithaReddy as Joint Secretary,

Pawan Ravva as Treasurer,

Hari Tallapalli as Joint Treasurer,

Venkat Gaddam as Executive Director,

Venkat Aekka as National Executive Coordinator,

Naveen Goli as the IVP,

Dr. Narasimhareddy Donthireddy as the Media and Communication Director,

Madhavi Soleti as Ethics Committee Coordinator,

Dr. Dwarakanath Reddy (India co-ordinator)

Alongwith them twenty Board of Directors were sworn in the presence of the Founder of the Telangana American Telugu Association, Dr. Pailla MallaReddy, Advisory Chair, Dr. Vijayapal Reddy and Co-Chair Dr. Haranath Policherla on Friday.

Speaking during a felicitation programme on Sunday, Ravinder Veeravelli -President, Washington Telangana Association, said that Vamshi Reddy was able to move from the level of Regional Vice President to the level of President-Elect in the shortest possible time due to his hard work and dedication towards service.

Apart from conducting many service programs during the Telangana movement, the newly elected Vamshi Reddy said that he left his job in the US and returned to serve the State of Telangana.

Vamshi Reddy recollected his journey and his association with Telangana American Telugu Association. He said that when he was the Director of the Board, he left his job and family in America for more than a month on the occasion of TTA Seva Programmes and organized various service programs in many villages across Telangana.

Vamshi explained that during his tenure as Executive President, he not only hosted the TTA National Board meeting in Seattle, but also received many accolades for his way of conducting these programmes. He said that the cultural programs organized at the same time were wonderfully organized and it was an unforgettable experience to be appreciated by the elders and well wishers who attended them.

During the COVID pandemic, he revealed that he had donated Ten Lakh Rupees to the CM Relief Fund. He said that he had set up an IT company called Quadrant Resource Group to repay the debt towards his hometown inWarangal and to support and uplift the youth of Telangana.

Along with Vamshi Reddy, Naveen Goli, Nikshipta Reddy Kura, Ganesh Yadav, Veeramani, Manohar Rao Boddu, Ajay Reddy Maacha, Sridhar Reddy Chaduvu, Manikyam Thukkarapu, Sangeetha Reddy Borra, Sridhar Raju Pratikantham and Suresh Tanda were felicitated in the ceremony.

Bhaskar Gangipamula, Ramu Paluri, Sai Kancharakuntla, Giri Devaraju, Dushyanth Reddy, Prakash Konduru, Vivek Boggarapu, Chandrasena Sriramoju, Ravinder Reddy Saadu, Sandeep, Chaitanya and others participated in the program and extended their heartiest congratulations and best wishes to the elected members.