Telangana American Telugu Association Celebrates International Women's Day 2021

Telangana American Telugu Association (TTA) celebrated International Women’s day on Sunday, March 7th. The event was grandiose with guests of honor Smt. Sunitha Krishnan and TTA awardees Keerthi Jalli, IAS (TTA Woman of the year), Bindu Reddy (TTA Woman entrepreneur of the year), and Keerthi Reddy Kotta (TTA young entrepreneur of the year).

Dr.Mohan Patalolla, President, TTA launched the event celebrations by welcoming social activist, Padmasree Smt. Dr. Sunitha Krishnan and he congratulated all the awardees who won the awards on this special occasion. He also extended his international women’s day wishes to the women in the community. Mr. Vamshi Reddy, president elect, TTA echoed with the president and braced the event in every corner.

On this occasion, Dr. Krishnan addressed the community and asked to #Choose to Challenge each and every one to make a change in the society and how parents should raise their sons. On this occasion all the awardees have addressed the community on Women Empowerment and ultimate Udaya Bhanu hosting was amazingly garnished the event with her enthusiasm and beautiful smiles.

Smt. Sangeetha Reddy, TTA women’s chair who worked for the event success sincerely expressed her thanks to the women team after the event was a huge hit. The celebrations were highlighted by many quality programs, among which were elevated the event such as “Maguvala Ambaram Chenetha Sambaram” and “One day in the life of a Woman”. The event bagged many appreciations due to efforts made by Dr. Narasimha Reddy(LN) and Nishanth Sirikonda who spot lighted the show without flaws.

TTA AC, EC and BOD congratulated the Women's team upon the success of the event. TTA Women’s team; Smt. Kavitha Reddy, Madhavi Soleti, Usha Mannem, , Nikshiptha Reddy, BindhuCheedella, Deepa Jalagam, Swathi Chennuri , JyothsnaKallu , Smitha Peddireddy, Saraswathi Varakur, Deepthi Miryala and TTA supporting team; Bhaskar pinna, MonoharBodke, Manikyam, Ganesh veeramaneni, Kiran Duddagi, Sreedhar and Gangadhar Uppala and all others thanked Dr. PaillaMalla Reddy, Founder, TTA, Dr. Vijaypal Reddy, Advisor Chair, TTA and Dr. HaranathPolicherla, Advisory Co-chair for giving them such a nice and huge platform to connect the world and do some social service to empower the women in communities.