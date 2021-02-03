TASC & NATS Present Maya Bazaar By Surabhi Drama Company On Feb 6

North America Telugu Society (NATS) LA Chapter and Telugu Association of South California(TASC) are jointly presenting Maya Bazar drama, enacted by the historic 135 year-old Surabhi Theatre company. Surabhi theatre is well known for their classical verse play performances, with colourful illusionary backgrounds, huge sets, bright costumes, props and trick scenes from the State of Andhra Pradesh.

The programme will be aired live on February 6th on both YouTube and Facebook platforms of TASC and NATS. Prominent Telugu actor, writer Tanikella Bharani has been invited as the guest of honour. Tanikella Bharani who had also acted in a few of the Surabhi plays will speak about his association with Surabhi group on that day.

This event endeavours not only to entertain the spectators who know about Surabhi but also and introduce the rich cultural heritage of Telugu drama and mythology to the younger generation living in the US.

Through this show, the Telugu Associations also plan to support about 60 families who have dedicated their lives to drama and are dependent on these stage shows for a living. The Telugu Associations plan to collect contributions and support the families who are facing hardships due to non-availability of work during the COVID pandemic.

The programme can be viewed online through the links below:

NATS YouTube Channel: www.natsworld.org/youtubelive

TASC YouTube Channel: youtube.com/c/TASCLive/live

TASC Facebook Page: fb.com/TASCPage