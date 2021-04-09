Queen Elizabeth's bhusband and the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip has passed away. The news was confirmed by the Royal palace sources itself. Buckingham palace released a statement to confirm the news.

It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. pic.twitter.com/XOIDQqlFPn — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 9, 2021

Prince Philip was married to Queen Elizabeth II for more than 70 years now and was the longest serving consort in British history. He would accompany Queen on her royal tours.

Prince Philip had been hospitalised with blocked artery during the Christmas of 2011. In 2021, he suffered bladder infection and then the following year he had an exploratory operation on his abdomen.

He retired from public programmed and Royal duties afyer May 2017. He would be occasionally seen with the Queen during huge events.

There will be a royal ceremonial funeral for the duke. However, there is no official statement from the royal family yet on the funeral arrangements.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his condolences and mourned the demise of Prince Philip

My thoughts are with the British people and the Royal Family on the passing away of HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. He had a distinguished career in the military and was at the forefront of many community service initiatives. May his soul rest in peace. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 9, 2021

Prime Minister Boris Johnson paid tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh in Downing Street and said "he helped to steer the Royal Family and the monarchy so that it remains an institution indisputably vital to the balance and happiness of our national life."

He added, We mourn today with Her Majesty the Queen and offer condolences to her and all her family.

We give thanks as a nation... to the extraordinary life and work of Prince Philip the Duke of Edinburgh.