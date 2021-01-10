Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2021: US Based Sewa International Honoured By CGI

The Consular General of India honoured Sewa International, USA during the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2021 at the CGI office in New York on Saturday. This is in recognition of Sewa’s services to the community and partnership with CGI, India Mission.New York and New Jersey volunteers Rashmitha Shanbhag, Rajesh Sharma and Mani Venkat represented Sewa and took the certificate of appreciation.

Sewa International is a humanitarian, non-profit service organization based out of Texas, with various chapters all over the United States

The 16th edition of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) Convention was held virtually on 9th January 2021, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The theme of the convention, aimed at encouraging Indian diaspora to be a part of socio-economic development in India, was “Contributing to Aatmanirbhar Bharat.”

Mukesh Aghi, president of the US India Strategic and Partnership Forum (USISPF), and the Federation of Indian Associations along with three others from the US were conferred the prestigious Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award. The Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award (PBSA) is the highest honour conferred on overseas Indians. PBSA is conferred by the Hon’ble President of India as part of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention on Non-Resident Indians, Persons of Indian Origin or an organization/institution established and run by the Non-Resident Indians or Persons of Indian Origin in recognition of their outstanding achievements both in India and abroad.

The Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awards were conferred by the Hon’ble President at the PBD Convention in the valedictory session of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas celebrations. The awardees represent the vibrant excellence achieved by our diaspora in various fields.