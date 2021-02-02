Pranksters Change Hollywood Sign To Hollyboob For Breast Cancer Awareness, Arrested

Six pranksters including a woman were arrested for changing the iconic Hollywood sign and strategically changing it to convey what they said was a breast cancer awareness message, according to LA police, on Monday . The Hollywood sign is an American cultural icon overlooking Hollywood, Los Angeles and is situated on Mount Lee, in the Hollywood Hills area of the Santa Monica Mountains.

As per reports in the LA Times they had changed the letters W and D with a big sheet with the letter “B” on it thrown onone and a dash on another to make the D look like B and the sign to read as HOLLYBOOB.

LAPD Capt. Steve Lurie, the Hollywood area commander, said LAPD security personnel observed the five men and one woman on video surveillance about 1:15 p.m. The arrestees were not publicly identified and could not be immediately reached for comment.

A few hours ago, a group attempted to vandalize the Hollywood sign. Los Angeles landmarks are precious to those of us @LAPDHollywood and this was way uncool (not to mention the terrain is quite steep & dangerous). Hollywood patrol officers have arrested all six individuals.

— Captain Steve Lurie (@LAPDLurie) February 1, 2021

All six will be charged with misdemeanor trespassing and released, Lurie said. “There’s no vandalism, because the sign wasn’t damaged,” he said. The site is surrounded by Griffith Park, but is not accessible to the public and is privately maintained by the Hollywood Sign Trust.