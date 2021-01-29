Pediatrician Of Indian Origin Shoots Dead Lady Doctor, Kills Self After Taking Hostages

A pediatrician aged 43 years, a person of Indian origin living in Texas, United States took hostages at a medical office in Austin after which he shot dead a lady doctor before he killed himself. As per reports, the Indian origin doctor had been diagnosed with terminal cancer.

The doctor has been identified as Dr Bharat Narumanchi. Police said they had got an alert about an armed person barging into the Children's Medical Group who held people hostage. While a few hostages were allowed to go, a few are said to have escaped by themselves. The pediatrician refused to let go of a lady doctor named Katherine Dodson.

Those who escaped had clearly described the hostage situation to the police saying the doctor was armed and was also carrying duffel bags.

Dr Narumanchi is believed to have applied for a volunteer position at the CMG office a week ago. Police found no link between him and the lady doctor he killed.