NRI Telugu Sadassu 2021: The 12th American Telugu Literature Conference and the first Canada Telugu Literature Conference organised online and held on September 25 and 26 with Toronto as the main centre was conducted successfully. Telugu people from the US and Canada participated in the two-day conference and displayed their talents in the form of poems, stories and speeches. Many friends and well-wishers have expressed the hope that such festivals, which are celebrated by all Canadian-American writers, should be held more frequently.

The conference was divided into 12 venues and each of the forum managers and technicians held meetings with a number of writers who had to speak on their platform, resolving doubts and managing the House efficiently without interrupting the zoom management.

Lakshmi Raivarapu, Editor, Teluguthalli Canada Web Monthly said that the hard work, dedication, and determination of the team members made this conference very exciting. Canadian Minister Prasad Panda, Tanikella Bharani, Suddala Ashok Teja, Vaddepalli Krishna, Daniel Nazar, Bhuvanachandra, Ramani, and Mahejabeen attended the conference and entertained the audience with their speeches.

The conference was successfully co-hosted by the Wanguri Foundation, Telugu Talli Canada Web Monthly, Toronto Telugu Times, Ontario Telugu Foundation, Telugu Vahini, Ottawa Telugu Association, Calgary Telangana Association, Telugu Cultural Association of Greater Toronto.