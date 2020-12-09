NEW YORK/NEW DELHI: India's First Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Biocon Founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, HCL Enterprise CEO Roshni Nadar Malhotra and Landmark Group Chairperson Renuka Jagtiani have been named among the world's 100 most powerful women by Forbes. German Chancellor Angela Merkel topped the list for the 10th year in a row.

The women on the 17th annual Forbes Power List hail from 30 countries and were born across four generations.

"There are 10 heads of state, 38 CEOs and five entertainers among them. But where they differ in age, nationality and job description, they are united in the ways they have been using their platforms to address the unique challenges of 2020,” Forbes said.

Nirmala Sitharaman is ranked 41st on the list, Roshni Nadar Malhotra comes in at the 55th spot, Kira Mazumdar-Shaw is ranked 68th and Renuka Jagtiani is ranked 98th.

German Chancellor Merkel remains the de facto leader of Europe, leading the region's largest economy after steering Germany through financial crisis and back to growth. Her leadership is marked by her steely reserve, from standing up to Donald Trump to allowing more than a million Syrian refugees into Germany,” Forbes said, adding: “the big question that the public is now asking is who and what will come after Merkel's time in office comes to an end.”

European Central Bank chief Christine Lagarde is ranked second in the Forbes list of the World's 100 Most Powerful Women for the second straight year.

US Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris is ranked at Number 3, who became the first woman, first Black American and first Asian American to be elected vice president in the history of America.

Check out the complete list here: Forbes World's 100 Most Powerful Women List -2020