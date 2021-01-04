Jack Ma Missing As Alibaba Comes Under Chinese Government Scrutiny

Where is Chinese Billionaire and Ali Baba founder Jack Ma? Well, this seems to be the question being asked by everyone as he has been out of public view for a few weeks now. Speculation over Jack Ma's whereabouts started after an executive from Alibaba appeared on the billionaire's talent show Africa's Business Heroes. The reason given for him not appearing in person was a busy calendar.

It's worth mentioning here that there is an antitrust probe against Jack Ma's Ant Group and Ali Baba for alleged monopolistic practices.

Regulators had warned Ali Baba earlier to follow best business practices which requires merchants to sign exclusive cooperation pacts which prevents the company from selling products on rival platforms.

The Ant Group too had been asked to rehaul its businesses in parts.

The shocker started when the Shanghai Stock Exchange suspended the $34 billion IPO of Alibaba and Ant Group last November.

Jack Ma was targeted after he slammed the Chinese regulators while branding the banks as pawnshops.