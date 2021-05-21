Israel-Hamas Agree Upon Ceasefire Brokered by Egypt

Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas have agreed to a ceasefire, bringing to an end 11 days of bombardment after mounting pressure from the US, Egypt and other international brokers and the ceasefire came into effect on Friday. As part of the truce both sides will not violate any clauses of the pact, while Egypt will deploy two delegations to monitor the ceasefire.

The Israeli Security Cabinet voted to accept the ceasefire late Thursday according to a statement from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Office.

Netanyahu did however inform the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) to prepare for a scenario in which Hamas did not respond to Egypt's ceasefire offer.

Fireworks, singing, and parades down the streets could be seen in videos uploadedon social media.

The conflict has left over 240 people including an Indian caregiver named Soumya Santosh in Israel, dead. She was killed in a rocket attack by Palestinian militants from Gaza.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi thanked US President Joe Biden for his role in the success of the Egyptian brokered ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

He added that both see the urgency in managing the conflict between the parties through diplomacy.

Biden hailed the ceasefire, saying both Palestinians and Israelis deserve to live safely. Biden told reporters that he spoke with Egyptian President Al-Sisi and Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu.

Prime Minister Netanyahu informed me that Israel has agreed to a mutual, unconditional ceasefire. The Egyptians have now informed us that Hamas and the other groups in Gaza have also agreed. — President Biden (@POTUS) May 20, 2021

"I believe the Palestinians and Israelis equally deserve to live safely and securely and to enjoy equal measures of freedom, prosperity, and democracy. My administration will continue our quiet, relentless diplomacy toward that end. I believe we have a genuine opportunity to make progress and I'm committed to working for it," Biden said on Thursday. He said the US is committed to working with the United Nations to provide rapid humanitarian assistance for the people of Gaza.

I believe that Palestinians and Israelis equally deserve to live in safety and security and to enjoy equal measures of freedom, prosperity, and democracy. My Administration will continue our quiet and relentless diplomacy toward that end. pic.twitter.com/mXe39TyVMz — President Biden (@POTUS) May 20, 2021

Meanwhile, Egypt has been sending aid to Isreal. It has promised to provide $500m for Gaza reconstruction process, with the participation of Egyptian companies specialised in reconstruction.