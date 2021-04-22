Google Doodle On Earth Day 2021 

Earth Day is dedicated to Mother Nature and with each passing year, as the world battles a climate crisis, Earth Day is gaining significance. Earth Day is observed on April 22 every year. This year, we mark the 51st Earth Day and earth.org calls on everyone to "be a part of the change".

Earth Day brings millions of people together as it gives an opportunity for all stakeholders to create awareness and work together on critical issues like global warming, pollution and the vanishing forest cover among others.

As #EarthDay nears, did you know @NASA_Technology innovations help us to: 🟢 reduce greenhouse gases

🟢 improve alternative energy sources

🟢 increase our understanding of the causes and effects of climate change? More from @NASAClimate: https://t.co/9HZUkK4qh4 pic.twitter.com/c21kLQK2mU — NASA (@NASA) April 21, 2021

On Earth Day 2021, I appeal to my brothers and sisters throughout the world to look at the challenges and the opportunities before us on this one blue planet that we share. Let us commit ourselves to making a positive difference to the earth’s environment. https://t.co/ETsoDWEN8Z — Dalai Lama (@DalaiLama) April 22, 2021

To achieve the Global Goals all children everywhere need to learn about the climate crisis and how to tackle it. That’s why we’re supporting @TheWorldsLesson in asking children to write a short message on why learning about climate change matters to them. Check it out! #EarthDay — UNICEF (@UNICEF) April 20, 2021

2021 is a crucial year for decisive #ClimateAction. Protecting our planet is in everyone's interest & everyone has a role to play. Ahead of Thursday's #EarthDay, see how you can #ActNow to help build a more sustainable world: https://t.co/X0Shwfcd3n pic.twitter.com/XMeOQEB0ms — United Nations (@UN) April 21, 2021

Mark your calendars! 22 April is International #EarthDay. Unite with #GenerationEquality to take #climateaction for this year's theme, "Restore our Earth." pic.twitter.com/Y84nsXtnMi — UN Women (@UN_Women) April 20, 2021

Clearly, the planet has had a giant pause during the pandemic and had a chance to repair and reclaim itself. The planet is not the problem, we are, so how do we now continue some of the good efforts that we adopted under sudden social distancing and the threat of Covid-19?

The theme for this Earth Day is “Restore Our Earth”. Its focus is on natural processes and emerging green technologies that can restore the world's ecosystems. In this way, the theme rejects the notion that mitigation or adaptations are the only way to address climate change.

Google has decided to mark the day with an animated doodle that leaves us thinking about trees.

The animated doodle shows several generations of a family planting saplings to see them grow into huge and beautiful trees in their lifetime.

Google explains that this year's annual Earth Day Doodle 'highlights how everyone can plant the seed to a brighter future—one sapling at a time!'