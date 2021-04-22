Google Doodle On Earth Day 2021 

Apr 22, 2021, 09:13 IST
Earth Day is dedicated to Mother Nature and with each passing year, as the world battles a climate crisis, Earth Day is gaining significance. Earth Day is observed on April 22 every year. This year, we mark the 51st Earth Day and earth.org calls on everyone to "be a part of the change".

Earth Day brings millions of people together as it gives an opportunity for all stakeholders to create awareness and work together on critical issues like global warming, pollution and the vanishing forest cover among others.

Clearly, the planet has had a giant pause during the pandemic and had a chance to repair and reclaim itself. The planet is not the problem, we are, so how do we now continue some of the good efforts that we adopted under sudden social distancing and the threat of Covid-19?

The theme for this Earth Day is “Restore Our Earth”. Its focus is on natural processes and emerging green technologies that can restore the world's ecosystems. In this way, the theme rejects the notion that mitigation or adaptations are the only way to address climate change.

Google has decided to mark the day with an animated doodle that leaves us thinking about trees.

The animated doodle shows several generations of a family planting saplings to see them grow into huge and beautiful trees in their lifetime.

Google explains that this year's annual Earth Day Doodle 'highlights how everyone can plant the seed to a brighter future—one sapling at a time!'

