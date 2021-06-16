Fact Check: This Emotional Video Of A Soldier is Fake!

An emotional video of a soldier crying and saying goodbye to his family amid heavy gunfire went viral on social media recently. "Soldier says goodbye to family during war," reads the accompanying caption. One Twitter user went on to say that it was a video of an Iraqi soldier fighting ISIS. However, the whole video turned to be something and else and was small portion of taken from an old Iraqi short film released in 2015 .

A Facebook user commented on the viral post that the video is part of a movie and shared its YouTube link.

The 17-minute-long film named "Dialing" was directed by one Bahaa Al-Kazemi, according to the video title. The YouTube channel is also in the name of the same person. The viral portion can be seen at the starting of the YouTube video. It was uploaded on the channel in 2017.

The short film was released in 2015 and also premiered at the Dubai International Film Festival. DIFF had uploaded the film on its YouTube channel the same year.

Also Read: HMDA Shelves Hyderabad's Ambitious Night Safari Project