Dakkata Jayaprakash Reddy Appointed As APNRTS Regional Coordinator In Singapore

Telugu NRI Dakkata Jayaprakash Reddy has been appointed as APNRTS Regional Coordinator for Singapore in recognition for his hard work in the region.

Originally hailing from Ichapuram Constituency in Srikakulam district Jayaprakash Reddy has played a key role AP politics on behalf of the YSRCP as Singapore NRI Wing convenor

He expressed heartfelt gratitude to the AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and extended commitment and welcomed his new roles and responsibilities as APNRTS Coordinator from Singapore.In addition he expressed that he would put full interest and efforts and round the clock support for Telugu people living in Singapore and for development of Andhra Pradesh. He would also take up various measures for the promotion of AP IT&E and Industrial policy benefits as well as facilitate the processes for the NRIs who are interested to invest in AP’s economy and job creation or want to become a part of socio economic development of AP.

The Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugu Society (APNRT Society), a fully-owned entity of the State Government of Andhra Pradesh, India caters to the welfare, safety, service, development and association of settled as well as returning Telugu migrants from Andhra Pradesh spread across various countries.