China's Global Times Rubbishes India's LAC Disengagement Report

A Chinese Newspaper, Global Times claims that the border disengagement reports by India media are inaccurate. In a report published on Thursday , the report quotes,'' Indian media's reports that detailed arrangements for a proposed disengagement plan are being discussed and finalized by Chinese and Indian militaries are inaccurate and not helpful for the two sides to reach their established goals, '' as per its sources

The report said while the momentum brought by the eighth round of corps commanders' talks was good, the "disengagement plan" mentioned by the Indian media is "not accurate," it was also reported.

The sources say that India has always had "unrealistic" ideas about the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and disregarded history, unilaterally believing that Fingers 4 to 8 are its patrolling areas, and has sought to gain bargaining chips in talks by fishing for interests in the disputed border area. This is the wrong premise for some India people in drafting policies," its also read.

The report also said that the the disengagement plan mentioned is the media's self-interpretation about the outcome of previous talks between the two sides. But it also to some extent reveals the actual unilateral thought of Indian militaries.

This was published a day after Indian media (TOI) reported India and China had “broadly agreed” to pull back troops, tanks, howitzers and armoured vehicles from 'friction points' in the Pangong Tso-Chushul area in eastern Ladakh. It also reported that the exact modalities and sequencing of steps for the proposed disengagement plan, were still being discussed between the two sides.

Last week the CDS Bipin Rawat talked tough and said that India won't accept any shift in Line of Actual Control' and that China is facing unanticipated consequences for its misadventure in Ladakh. (Source Global Times, TOI)