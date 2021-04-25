Baghdad: Fire At COVID-19 Hospital ICU Claims 82 Lives, 110 Injured

In a horrific fire accident, 82 people were killed and 110 were injured in a major fire that broke out in the intensive care unit of a Baghdad hospital treating COVID-19 patients on Saturday night.

Initial reports suggest the fire was caused when an oxygen cylinder exploded in the ward of Ibn al-Khatib hospital.

Iraq's prime minister MA Kadhimi fired key hospital officials hours after the accident and ordered an immediate investigation to uncover the causes of the accident with officials in the Ministry of Health.

Out of the 82 dead, 28 patients were on ventilators battling severe symptoms of the virus, tweeted Ali al-Bayati, a spokesman of the country's independent Human Rights Commission.

Fire-fighters rushed to douse the flames and the rescue efforts were said to be going on till the early hours of Sunday morning. This accident comes at a time when Iraq is also facing the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic has recorded more than 8,000 cases. 

