DALLAS: American Telugu Association (ATA) - Dallas, Texas Working Committee paid rich tributes to singer late SP Balasubrahmanyam on Saturday, September 25th, on the occasion of his first death anniversary.

To commemorate the great singer's contribution to the music industry they organized a concert called 'Balu Gaana Sudha Smruthi' , and also recollected his association with ATA. SP Balu has first attended a music festival in 1992 when the second ATA convention was held in New York. ATA had presented the Life Achievement Award to SP Balasubrahmanyam during the Sixth ATA Convention held in Atlanta in the year 2000. They also stated that SP Balu’s singing show Padutha Theeyaga's first US edition was conducted during the 13th ATA Convention in Pennsylvania in 2014.

Rajasekhar Suribhotla, Santosh Khammamkar, Janaki Shankar, Sai Rajesh Mahabhashyam, Srujana Aduri, Prabhakar Kota, Chandrahas Maddukuri, Shiri, Balaji Narasimhan, Veena Yelamanchali, Jyothi Sadu, Mallika Suryadevara, and Roshini Buddha rendered SB Balasubramanyam’s hit songs and regaled the audience.

ATA Board of Trustees Arvind Reddy, Satish Reddy, Sharda Singireddy, Ram Annadi, Advisory Committee Sandhya Gavva, Former Secretary P Ananth Reddy, Regional Coordinators Mahesh Manapuri, Sumana Sareddy, Standing Committee members Manju Reddy Muppidi, Mahender Ganapuram, Damodar Lokula, Samyukta Prabhala and Rajasekhar Suribhotla were honored for their services as judges for the ATA Jhummandi Nadam 2021 song competition and to Ravi Tupurani and Bala Ganapavarapu for their services to the ATA board.

Board of Trustees Satish Reddy after explaining the service programs provided by ATA as well as the services that ATA provides to its members, announced that the 17th ATA Convention and Youth Conference would be held in the Walter E. Washington Convention Center for the year 2022. ATA President Bhuvanesh Bujala and his successor Madhu Bommineni recalled SP Balu’s affiliation with ATA and said that his music would remain in their hearts forever even though Balu was not amidst them in person.