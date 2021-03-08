IWD 2021: The American Telugu Association celebrated International Women's Day 2021 on March 7 with much fanfare. Organized with the theme Choose to Challenge, the event was conducted in a virtual manner. Padma Shri Dr Shobha Raju as the Asthana Sangeetha Vidwan of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) commenced the program with a beautiful rendition of a song on motherhood.

Infosys Chairperson Sudha Murthy was invited as the Chief Guest and in her message gave many suggestions to women. Speaking on the occasion, she said that women could get better opportunities if they change their way of thinking. She commented that India would be much more prosperous if the full potential of women was utilized, and female empowerment and the strength of women was the most powerful and unmatchable.

ATA President Bhuvanesh Boojala said that it was part of Indian tradition to respect women and that women's service is priceless in fostering loving relationships in the family and creating a better society.

President-elect Madhu Bommini said women were one-step ahead of men in all areas.

BJP National Vice President from Telangana, DK Aruna congratulated the members of the ATA community and the women.

ATA's first woman President Sandhya Gavva spoke about women empowerment in the governance sector.

Former Telugu film actress Laya said that women need to develop self-confidence and reliance. Nandi Award recipient director Nandini Reddy said that women have the determination to achieve anything.

ATA Women's Coordinator Anita Yagnik congratulated the ATA women members for organizing the event so efficiently. ATA Working Group and all the Trustee members conveyed Women's Day wishes to women across the globe.