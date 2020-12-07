Artificial Intelligence: AI Satellite Controlled Machine Gun Kills Top Nuclear Scientist In Iran

On Nov 27, Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was killed near capital city Tehran. Commenting on this, Iran claimed that the nuclear scientist Fakhrizadeh was killed by a satellite-controlled machine gun.

Mohsen and his wife were driving on the highway with a total of 11 guards, when the satellite controlled machine gun shot 13 rounds on the scientist. Iran's deputy commander of the Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) Ali Fadavi said that the gun was definitely an "advanced electronic tool" which focused only on Fakhrizadeh as there were no shots aimed at his wife or any other guards.

It was mounted on Nissan pickup and was being controlled via satellite. He also added that this attack involved use of high-tech cameras, face detection and artificial intelligence. Even though no shots were aimed at anyone else apart from Mr. Fakhrizadeh, one of the security guards was hit with 4 shots when he jumped in front of the bullets in an attempt to save the scientist.

Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was one of the top Iranian scientists and believed to be the man behind Iran’s nuclear program. The Iran government has put Israel as being masterminds behind this attack. President Rouhani said that they will take their revenge at the most suitable time.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei added that those involved and responsible for the assassination will be punished. There are rumors that Iran’s Intelligence Services have already found success in identifying the perpetrators.