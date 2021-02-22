Alexa Is One Unpopular Name For Girls

Alexa is a popular virtual assistant or digital maid brought by Amazon.

Usually when companies bring their new products to market they give them various new names. Subsequently these new names become popular depending on the popularity of the product. When Amazon brought its virtual assistant into the market in 2014 it gave it a name that was already popular in America. Alexa is a popular name. Alexa is one of the most popular names for girls in America.

Even though the product has become popular, the name Alexa has become unpopular. Let’s see how this happened.. According to the US Social Security Administration, 6,052 of the children born in the United States in 2015 were named Alexa. By 2019, the number of people being named Alexa has dropped to 1995. In 2015, Alexa was ranked 32nd among the most popular names for girls, but in four years it has dropped to 139th place. If a child is named Alexa, then for the rest of her life that name will be associated with the name of a digital maid or a virtual assistant. There is a fear that if it goes like this, then no one will be naming themselves as Alexa in the coming days.