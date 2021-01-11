After UK, South Africa New Brazilian COVID Strain In Japan!

TOKYO: In the latest news about the new strains of COVID-19, the Japanese Health Ministry has found a coronavirus variant in people arriving from Brazil which is different from the ones in Britain and South Africa.

The variant was found during airport tests conducted on a man in his 40s, a woman in her 30s and two teens, the ministry said on Sunday.

The man who tested positive had no symptoms upon arrival but was hospitalised after his breathing became difficult. The woman suffered headaches, one teen, a male, had a fever, while the other female teen had no symptoms, according to the ministry.

About 30 cases of variants from Britain and South Africa have earlier been reported in Japan. Experts are worried the new variants appear to spread faster.

Japan was working with other nations, the WHO and other medical experts to analyze the new version of the virus, and it was still unclear whether available vaccines would work.

Japan has declared a state of emergency for the Tokyo area since Friday, asking restaurants and bars to close at 8 pm. Japan has had about 4,000 deaths related to COVID-19 so far, and more than 280,000 confirmed cases. (With inputs from PTI)