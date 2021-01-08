WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump is conceding to President-elect Joe Biden and condemning the violent supporters who stormed the nation's Capitol Wednesday.

In a new video message, Trump says that now that Congress has certified the results, the “new administration will be inaugurated on January 20” and his “focus now turns to ensuring a smooth orderly and seamless transition of power.” He is also speaking out against the violence, calling it a “heinous attack” that left him “outraged by the violence lawlessness and mayhem.”

Though Trump did not address his role in inciting the violence, however, he is telling his supporters that, while he knows they are “disappointed,” he wants them to know “our incredible journey is only just beginning.”

Describing the attack on Capitol Hill by Donald Trump's supporters as one of the darkest days in the US history, President-elect Joe Biden said the violence was the result of the President's "contempt for democracy". The riot at the US Capitol on Wednesday was not dissent, disorder or protest, it was chaos, Biden told reporters on Thursday in Wilmington, Delaware.

"They weren't protesters, don't dare call them protesters. They were a riotous mob, insurrectionists, domestic terrorists...I wish we could say we couldn't see it coming but that isn't true. We could see it coming. The past four years we have had a president who has made his contempt for our democracy, our Constitution, the rule of law, clear in everything he has done,” he said. Biden alleged Trump has unleashed an all-out assault on institutions of US democracy from the outset and the Capitol Hill violence was "the culmination of that unrelenting attack".

In an unprecedented assault on democracy in the US, thousands of supporters of outgoing President Trump stormed the Capitol building on Wednesday and clashed with police, resulting in four deaths and interrupting a constitutional process by Congress to affirm the victory of Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris in the November 3 election. (With inputs from PTI)