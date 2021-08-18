Afghanistan Prez Ashraf Ghani Safe In United Arab Emirates: ABU Dhabi : Latest reports coming in state that President Ashraf Ghani who fled from Afghanistan has landed in the United Arab Emirates' (UAE) capital of Abu Dhabi, and has joined his family there. As per reports from Daily Sabah stated that the foreign ministry on Wednesday welcomed the Afghan leader on humanitarian grounds.

"The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation can confirm that the UAE has welcomed President Ashraf Ghani and his family into the country on humanitarian grounds," it said in a statement.

As the Taliban swept into Kabul on Sunday after President Ashraf Ghani fled the country, bringing an end to a two-decade campaign in which the US and its allies had tried to transform Afghanistan According to the Russian Embassy in Kabul, the Afghan leader fled with cars and a helicopter full of cash, leaving behind scared civilians, who rushed to Kabul Hamid Karzai International Airport in an attempt to leave Afghanistan amid fears over mass executions and killings by the Taliban.

The speed of the Afghan government's collapse, the ensuing chaos, and the near-complete takeover of the country just two weeks before the final pull out of the last US and NATO troops has shocked many in Afghanistan and beyond.

Meanwhile, recent reports say that the Taliban violently broke up a protest in eastern Afghanistan on Wednesday, killing at least one person as they quashed a rare public show of dissent. As officials work to shape a future government, the United Arab Emirates acknowledged that Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, who fled the Taliban advance, and his family were in that country.

