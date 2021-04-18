Adobe Founder, Creator OF PDF Charles Geschke Dies

Charles Geschke, co-founder of the software giant Adobe Inc. died at the age of 81 on Friday. He was known to have helped develop Portable Document Format technology or PDFs which are widely used by people across the world. He was living in the San Francisco Bay Area suburb of Los Altos, United States.

Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen in an Email to the company's employees said that it was a huge loss for the entire Adobe community and the technology industry, for whom he has been a guide and hero for decades.

Chuck as he was popularly known as was one of the co-founders of Adobe, apart from John Warnock. They had developed groundbreaking software that has revolutionised how people create and communicate, Narayen said.

As per the Mercury News, Geschke earned a doctorate from Carnegie Mellon University and later began working at Xerox Research Center, where he met Warnock. They both left the company to found Adobe in 1982 after developing software together.

Their first product was Adobe PostScript, an innovative technology that provided a radical new way to print text and images on paper and sparked the desktop publishing revolution. Apart from this some of the most transformative software inventions, including the widely-used PDF, Acrobat, Illustrator, Premiere Pro and Photoshop.

In 2009, President Barack Obama awarded Geschke and Warnock the National Medal of Technology. Dr Geschke is survived by his wife Nancy Geschke and three children.

