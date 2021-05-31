90s Tarzan Star Joe Lara Killed In Plane Crash At Nashville

Joe Lara the star of the famous adventure movie 'Tarzan: The Epic Adventures' a television series, was killed in a plane crash. The 58-year-old was with his wife and five others when the private aircraft crashed into a lake right after takeoff on May 29.

The Cessna 501 plane had taken off from Smyrna Airport on Saturday, just outside of Nashville, and was reportedly headed toward Palm Beach. The plane however plunged into Percy Priest Lake after takeoff. Even though fire and other rescue crews were dispatched they could not trace them and, authorities said that passengers were all killed in the accident. Out of the total seven people who were killed in the accident, Lara's wife Gwen Lara who was a Christian diet guru was also killed.

Authorities say the remnants of the plane were scattered in the crash and search operations continued till Monday. The cause of the accident is yet to be determined.

William Joseph Lara became famous through the 1989 film Tarzan in Manhattan. He then gained a global-wide fan following through the TV series 'Tarzan the Epic Adventures', which was elecast for a year from 1996. Laura, a martial arts expert used to do stunts without body double as he enacted the role of Tarzan. Laura married Gwen Shamblin Lara in 2018 at the late age of 55. The couple is survived by three children.

He also starred in a TV movie that came out in 1989 called 'Tarzan in Manhattan'. The actor had done other action-fantasy roles in movies such as 'Steel Frontier', 'Sunset Heat', 'Gunsmoke: The Last Apache', 'American Cyborg: Steel Warrior', 'The Magnificent Seven', 'Baywatch' and 'Tropical Heat', and many more.

