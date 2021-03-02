You Can Win 10 Lakhs Sleeping: Here's How!

Will you give Rs 10 lakh if ​​you sleep? Isn’t that a bumper offer? You too can apply for this. Don't miss the chance to win Rs 1 lakh to Rs 10 lakh. There are certain qualifications to apply. Information is as follows.

Making money is very difficult. Most people know this stuff. But this does not apply to some people. Some people say that making money is very easy. Now wondering what this is about? Here is the thing.

One company brought out a great offer. They say they will give Rs. 10 lakhs for sleeping. A company called WakeFit has resumed its sleep internship. Money is given to those who qualify or are selected. Rs 1 lakh will be given to each.

Get 9 hours of sleep a night. Do this for 100 days. Those who sleep more than others can win the Sleep Champion of India title. They will be given Rs 10 lakh. More than 3 lakh people have already applied for this internship.

Applicants must have certain qualifications. Degree must be completed. Also, fall asleep within 10 to 20 minutes of going to bed. Those selected for the internship will be given a WakeFit mattress and a sleep tracker. This will let you know how long you have been asleep. You can apply through https://wakefit.co/sleepintern/.