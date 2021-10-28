Make Your Skin Glow This Diwali

This Diwali, let your skin glow. All you need to do is follow a simnple skincare regime.

Kaya Clinic has come out with a range of products that can help keep your skin healthy and glowing this festive season.



Kaya Super Hydrato r - Dry skin needs extra love & a lot of hydration boost. Kaya’s Super Hydrator gives your skin up to 80% hydration boost & locks hydration for 24hrs*. It leads to improved skin texture and soft & supple skin. Super hydrator is enriched with Colloidal Oatmeal which is clinically proven to replenish skin moisture, relieve dry skin, and increases overall skin repair capabilities

Price - 650 INR

Kaya Blueberry & Vitamin C Peel-off Mask - Kaya’s new Blueberry & Vitamin C Peel-off Mask is a gentle, glow-revealing peel-off mask that helps slough away dead skin cells and lifts off all microparticles of dust and dirt. It helps to brighten skin & gives a natural glow.

Blueberry extract: Blueberry extract is known for its potent anti-oxidant and skin conditioning benefits. It lightens dark spots & blemishes.

Vitamin C: Vitamin C is known to counteract free radicals responsible for premature skin ageing, help to even out skin tone, and helps give radiant and glowing skin.

Price – 350 INR Each